    Centre rejects West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade

    New Delhi, Jan 02: The Defence Ministry has rejected West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade on January 26 in a move that could lead to fresh tensions between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre.

    "The tableau proposal of West Bengal government was examined by the expert committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the committee after deliberations in the second meeting," the ministry said in its statement.

    "The expert committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations. Due to time constraints arising out of the overall duration of the parade, only a limited number of tableaux can be shortlisted for participation in the parade," the statement read.

    Twenty-two proposals, 16 from states and union territories and six from central ministries -- out of a total 56 have been short-listed for this Republic Day parade.

    The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments.

    "Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings," a statement by the ministry said.

    The proposals are then evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc.

    The Committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations, the statement said.

    Due to time constraints, only a limited number of tableau that are best have been short-listed for participation in the parade.

