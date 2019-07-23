  • search
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre rejects proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: The Centre has rejected a proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

    He said the Puducherry Legislative Assembly had passed resolutions seeking statehood for the Union Territory of Puducherry, the latest one being on July 17, 2018.

    Centre has rejects proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry
    Chief Minister of Puducherry, V. Narayanasamy

    "The resolution was considered in this Ministry and it was decided to continue with the present arrangement.

    Why were 1,083 MHA officials sacked in 5 yrs: Govt explains in Rajya Sabha

    "As such, no proposal is pending with the government of India for consideration of grant of statehood to Puducherry," he said in a written reply to a question.

    The MHA has in the past too pointed to the non-contiguous nature of the Union Territory whenever the Statehood demand has surfaced. The MHA had documented the opposition raised by the traders association of Yanam and Karaikal Struggle Group against granting Statehood.

    More PUDUCHERRY News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha puducherry

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue