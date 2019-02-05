  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre reiterates charging ‘Service Charge’ not valid

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The Union Government has reiterated that charging of Service Tax is not valid and its payment completely depends on the discretion of the customer.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, C.R. Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that hotels/restaurants cannot compel customers to pay service charge as it is not valid.

    "Charging of Service Tax is not valid. The Government in April 2017 issued guidelines on fair trade practices related to charging of Service Charge from consumer by hotel/restaurants," said Chaudhary.

    He added that payment of the service charge is optional

    "As per these guidelines, Service Charge is optional and payment of it depends entirely upon the discretion of the consumers," said the minister.

    He informed the House that an aggrieved consumer can approach a consumer forum of appropriate jurisdiction for redressal of his grievance related to charging of service charges by hotels and restaurants.

    He was answering a question asked by DR. A. Sampath that whether it has come to the notice of the Government that despite Goods and Services Tax (GST), service tax is still charged by many businessmen, especially in restaurants?

    Scores of hotels and restaurants continue to flout the April 2017 guidelines by the Department of Consumers Affairs.

    As per the guidelines, the column of service tax in a bill shall be left blank so that the customers can fill it up before making the final payment.

    In a nutshell, the service charge is like a tip. The only difference between a tip and service charge is that while tip is paid to waiters, the happy customers can pay the service charge to the hotel/restaurant owners.

    Read more about:

    service charge hotels central government

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 21:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue