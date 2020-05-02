Centre raises MSP for Minor Forest Produce between 16 to 66 per cent

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: In a crucial announcement affecting the livelihoods of tribal gatherers , the government revised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Minor Forest Produce (MFP) of 49 items.

The order issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in New Delhi today states that the MSP for MFPs is revised once in every 3 years by the Pricing Cell constituted under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

It further states that however, in view of the exceptional and very difficult circumstances currently prevailing in the country on account of COVID-19 pandemic and the potential of the instant scheme to offer the much needed support to the tribal MFP gatherers, the competent authority has decided to relax the existing provisions in the scheme guidelines and effect revision of MSP in respect of the MFP items currently covered under the scheme after the due consultation with MFP Pricing Cell.

The increase across various items of minor forest produce ranges from 16 per cent to 66 per cent.

The increase is expected to provide an immediate and much needed momentum to procurement of Minor Tribal Produce in atleast 20 States.