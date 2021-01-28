Centre provoked farmers to discredit anti-farm law protest: Shiv Sena

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 28: After the violence in Delhi on Republic Day, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna has blamed Centre for instigating protesting farmers to discredit their anti-agri law movement.

"For 60 days, the farmers' movement has been going on peacefully...The government has done what it wanted. Its victims are farmers, policemen and young men who shed their blood," Shiv Sena added.

Sena also said, "No one will support what happend in the national capital on Republic Day."

Tractor rally violence: Farmers call-off protest at Chilla border, BKU (Lok Shakti) continues stir

Meanwhile, farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar were among the 37 people named by the Delhi police in an FIR on the violence during the tractor parade that includes attempt to murder charge even as two farmer unions on Wednesday said they are withdrawing from the protests against the farm laws.

The leaders of the main farmer unions alleged there was a conspiracy behind the violence and demanded a probe as they continued to allege that "anti-social" elements had perpetrated the violence to "torpedo" their peaceful agitation.

They said their agitation against the farm laws will continue and public meetings and hunger strikes will be held across the country on January 30.