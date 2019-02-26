Centre, Opposition stand united against terror, says Sushma Swaraj after all party meet

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Feb 26: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday after an all-party meeting at 5 pm said that Centre, Opposition stand united against terror. The meeting took place hours after she attended the meting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Tuesday morning following the IAF raid across the Line of Control to target terror camps.

"I am happy that all parties in one voice praised the security forces and supported the Govt's anti-terror operations," says Sushma Swaraj after all party meeting.

"We had called an all party meet on the IAF strike, I am happy that all members congratulated Indian Air Force and supported all investigations initiated against terror attacks," says Swaraj.

Swaraj also told leaders that she has spoken to some foreign ministers, including those from Bangladesh and Afghanistan. She is said to have spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Swaraj is scheduled to brief the Chinese Foreign Minister and Russian Foreign Minister tomorrow, CNN News 18 has reported.

Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it, intelligence sources have said.