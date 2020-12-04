Centre opposes lifetime poll ban on convicted politicians

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 04: The Centre has opposed a PIL that sought a lifetime ban on contesting elections on politicians convicted of serious offences.

A Bench headed by Justice N V Ramanna had sought the Centre's response on an application seeking to amend relief sought in the pending PIL to include a request for banning convicted politicians for life from contesting elections.

The petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay had sought parity between the convicted politicians and government servants and asked why officials alone were disqualified for life from taking up government jobs once convicted for a criminal offence.

"There are no specific service conditions laid down in respect of elected representatives, even though they are categorised as public servants. Elected representatives are bound by the oath that they have taken, to serve the citizens of their constituency in particular and the country in general," the Centre said in an affidavit.

"Their conduct is bound by propriety, good conscience and they are expected to generally work in the interest of the nation. They are already bound by disqualification in terms of Representation of the People Act as well as various directions and precedents as laid down by the SC from time to time," the Centre also added.

Though criminalisation of politics is a bitter manifest truth, which is a termite to the citadel of democracy, be that as it may, the court cannot make the law, the Centre also added.