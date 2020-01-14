  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre offers onions at Rs 22 per kg after wholesale inflation rose to 2.59% in Dec

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: Amid concerns over surge in retail inflation, the Centre on Tuesday said the onions will now be sold for Rs 22 per kg as it has imported around 18 tonnes of kitchen staple.

    Centre offers onions at Rs 22 per kg after wholesale inflation rose to 2.59% in Dec

    "Around 18,000 ton onion has been imported now, but even after all the efforts, only 2000 tonnes onion has been sold. We are providing onions at Rs 22/kg now," Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said.

    Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December, crosses RBI's comfort level

      JNU Violence: Delhi HC orders cops to seize phones of whatsapp group members | OneIndia News

      The announcement came as the wholesale prices-based inflation surged to an eight-month high of 2.59 per cent in December, as against 0.58 per cent in November due to sharp rise in prices of food articles like onion and potato.

      More ONIONS News

      Read more about:

      onions retail wholesale price index

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 17:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue