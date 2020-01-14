Centre offers onions at Rs 22 per kg after wholesale inflation rose to 2.59% in Dec

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 14: Amid concerns over surge in retail inflation, the Centre on Tuesday said the onions will now be sold for Rs 22 per kg as it has imported around 18 tonnes of kitchen staple.

"Around 18,000 ton onion has been imported now, but even after all the efforts, only 2000 tonnes onion has been sold. We are providing onions at Rs 22/kg now," Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said.

The announcement came as the wholesale prices-based inflation surged to an eight-month high of 2.59 per cent in December, as against 0.58 per cent in November due to sharp rise in prices of food articles like onion and potato.