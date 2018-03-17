Centre objects to SC seeking PNB scam report in sealed cover

A suggestion by the Supreme Court to file the probe report of the PNB scam in a sealed cover was opposed by the Centre. It would amount to a parallel inquiry, the Centre told the court.

What is the justification for any court, leave alone this court to ask for a report, Attorney General, K K Venugopal told a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition that sought directions to register cases against top officials of the Punjab National Bank, deportation of prime accused Nirav Modi and also directions to banks regarding the grant of loans.

When the SC suggested that a report be filed in a sealed cover, the AG appraised the Bench that a probe was already on by various agencies. So far 19 persons have been arrested, he also added. Let the investigative agencies do its work. There cannot be any parallel inquiry by the courts, the AG said while also adding that the report will not be given to the petitioner.

