Centre moves SC seeking clarification on Cauvery Management Board

The Central government filed a contempt petition seeking clarification in the composition of Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Also, it sought more time from the Court for implementing the February 16 order on Cauvery verdict.

The Centre raised following questions in the petition:

Can the Cauvery 'Scheme' be different from 'Board'

Can different members be appointed as per 'Scheme'

Can the body under 'Scheme' have different functions too

Give 3 months more to implement the order

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government had filed a contempt petition against the Centre in Cauvery issue. The state government is going to mention the matter before the Supreme Court on Monday, said Uma Pati, advocate for Tamil Nadu government.

The six-week deadline given by the Supreme Court to the Centre to formulate a scheme on the Cauvery dispute ended on March 29. Tamil Nadu's stand is that the Centre must constitute the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) within six weeks from the day the apex court gave its verdict, which would be March 29. The Supreme Court had on February 16 pronounced its verdict on the vexed dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Underlining his government's commitment towards setting up of CMB and the CWRC, Palaniswami pointed out that his party MPs had vociferously taken up the matter in Parliament leading to the proceedings being stalled for over two weeks. "They (MPs) have been doing so to reflect the aspirations of the people of the state and farmers," he added.

(With agency inputs)

