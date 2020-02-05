  • search
    Centre moves SC against rejection of plea to hang Nirbhaya’s killers separately

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The Centre has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict which said that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case cannot be hanged separately.

    Earlier the Delhi High Court said all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case have to be executed together, not separately, and dismissed the Centre's plea against the trial court's order staying the execution of their death sentence.

    The high court also faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after the rejection of appeals of the accused by the Supreme Court in 2017.

    Complete legal remedies in 7 days: Delhi HC tells Nirbhaya convicts

    Justice Suresh Kumar Kait directed the convicts to exhaust within seven days all the remedies available to them after which the authorities should act as per law.

    The high court, however, said, "It cannot be disputed that the convicts have frustrated the process by using delaying tactics."

    The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged the trial court's January 31 order staying "till further orders" the execution of all the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

