Centre may reduce Income Tax slabs to boost economic activity

New Delhi, Oct 01: In a bid to boost spending and give an impetus to economic activity, the Union Government may change Income Tax slabs so as to increase the disposable income among working class which would in turn drive consumption, say reports.

Last month, the government slashed the corporate tax rate to 22% from 30% for existing companies, and to 15% from 25% for new manufacturing companies. Several other steps have been taken to revive the slowing economy.

The effects of the slowing economy could be seen in the auto sector where for 4-5 successive months the total number of vehicles sold kept falling.

The aim is to reduce IT slabs which can increase the number of people falling in the tax bracket. Speculations are that the highest slab and the middle range slab may see a 5 percentage point reduction. The Income Tax slabs at present are 5 percent for income between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per year, 20 percent for Rs 5-10 lakh taxable income and 30% tax on income above Rs 10 lakh per annum.

Reports say that the government may not tinker with the lowest slab which is 5 percent. A Hindustan Times report says that the revised rate for salary bracket Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh, which currently attracts 20 percent tax, could be lowered to 10 percent and the highest slab of 30% could be reduced to 25%.

When the tax on income comes down, a salaried professional would have more income at his/her disposal to spend. The spike in spending can boost the economic activity and arrest the slowdown.

The government constituted the task force on the Direct Tax Code in November 2017 to review the existing income-tax legislation and to draft a new direct tax law in consonance with economic needs of the country.