  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, says Mamata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Centre was making contradictory statements on enforcement of the lockdown, and wanted greater clarity on the recent union home ministry order on reopening shops.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    Claiming that many states were not allowed to speak during prime minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers owing to the rotation system, Banerjee said given a chance she would have raised several questions, including the need to send central teams to Bengal.

    "The Centre is making conflicting statements on lockdown. There is no clarity. We are in favour of lockdown. But the Centre on one hand emphasises on enforcement of the lockdown, and on other hand it issues order to open shops.

    "If you open shops, how would you enforce lockdown? I think the Centre should come out with a clarification," Banerjee said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mamata banerjee

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X