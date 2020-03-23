  • search
    Centre likely to take call on domestic flights soon

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday says that the government would take a call on banning domestic flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    The announcement came following a letter from West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, who sought a ban on domestic flights coming into the state. It may be recalled that the Centre had overruled the decision of the Delhi government to ban domestic flights in and out of Delhi.

    I, would therefore, request you to kindly arrange to issue necessary instructions to stop all flights coming to West Bengal with immediate effect so that the source of spreading infection is effectively contained and lockdown in the state is implemented in true letter and spirit," the letter by Mamata Banerjee read.

    The Centre on Monday said that it was open to reconsidering its position as the demand by the CMs was an understandable one.

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
    X