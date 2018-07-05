  • search

Centre likely to seek review of SC verdict on Delhi

    New Delhi, July 5: While contesting the claims of the Aam Aadmi Party's victory claim, the Centre is likely to seek a review of the Supreme Court verdict which limited the powers of the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi.

    The Centre is likely to seek a review of the five judge Bench order, but would wait for the Union Home Ministry to take a final call on the matter. Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would first study the judgement and then react to it.

    While delivering the verdict, the court had said that the seven petitions filed by the AAP and two by the LG would be dealt by regular Benches. The court on Wednesday had only given an interpretation to Article 239 AA of the Constitution.

    The AAP had claimed a major victory following the judgment, but Centre added that nothing much had changed. The AAP said that Delhi is a state like any other state and the Governor is like any other Governor. Officials in the Centre have however rejected this contention and said that this requires a review.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 5:33 [IST]
