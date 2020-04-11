Centre likely to accept demand to extend lockdown: To make announcement soon

New Delhi, Apr 11: The lockdown will be extended by two weeks and an official announcement would be made by the Centre soon.

During a meeting of the Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was suggested that the lockdown be extended by two weeks. This means that the lockdown would continue until April 30. The restrictions would, however, be graded as many Chief Ministers also raised concerns about the economy and the agriculture sector during the meeting.

During the virtual meeting of the CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a majority said that the lockdown should continue. Odisha and Punjab have already announced that the lockdown would continue until April 30.

Most CMs were of the view that the announcement should be made by the Centre. Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that it would be better if the Centre makes an announcement and the nation follows a common policy.

The PM would now hold deliberations with officials and make a formal announcement closer to the lockdown period ending. Sources tell OneIndia that the government is in favour opening up unaffected districts, but would leave the final decision to the discretion of the states. However, districts that have reported cases will remain locked down the source also said.

The PM has held several meetings with the top brass in the past one week to discuss the lockdown and the measures to be taken post April 14. Two key considerations were considered during these deliberations, officials familiar with the development said. There is the question of life and there is livelihood and both are equally important.

Officials said that the lockdown needed to be lifted in a staggered manner as it had to be ensured that India goes not go into negative growth. Most officials said that a balance had to be struck in a situation such as this. Lives have to be saved, but it was also important to revive economic activity, officials told the PM.