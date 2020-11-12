Centre issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of J&K instead of Ladakh Union Territory

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 12: The central government on November 9 issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to news agency ANI, the notice, issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has directed the microblogging site to explain in five days why legal action should not be taken against it for disrespecting India's territorial integrity.

''Twitter remains committed to partnering with Govt of India & Ministry of Electronics & IT to serve the public conversation. Duly responded to the letter & as part of our correspondence, shared a comprehensive update with latest developments regarding geo-tag issue,'' Twitter spokesperson said.

The Indian government on October 22 had warned Twitter about its location setting that showed Leh in China, saying any disrespect towards the country''s sovereignty and integrity is totally unacceptable.

In a strongly-worded letter, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to respect the country''s sensitivities, sources in the ministry had said.

Twitter also came under heavy criticism and faced a backlash from social media users after its geotagging feature displayed "Jammu & Kashmir, the People''s Republic of China" in a live broadcast from Leh''s Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in the Union Territory of Ladakh.