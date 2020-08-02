Centre issues new guidelines for international passengers entering India: All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 02: The government has issued fresh guidelines for international passengers travelling into India that are applicable from August 8.

According to the new notification, all travellers to India need to furnish a self declaration form on the above portal at least 72 hours before departure of their flight along with an undertaking to undergo seven days of paid institutional quarantine at their own cost followed by seven days of home quarantine with self monitoring.

The aviation regulator DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international flights to and from the country till August 31.

All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the website newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before travel.

They should give an undertaking on the website that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring.

Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival.