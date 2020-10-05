Centre issues guidelines for reopening of schools from Oct 15; check details here

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 05: Ministry of Education on Monday released guidelines for reopening of schools from 15th October in a graded manner.

In its Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the Union Home Ministry had allowed schools and educational institutions to reopen from October in a 'graded manner'. The Home Ministry, however, had clarified in its guidelines that state and union territory (UT) government will have the final say and will be allowed to decide in this regard after October 15.

What the guidelines for reopening of schools from October 15?

Students may attend schools only with the written consent of parents.

There will be flexibility in attendance norms.

Students may opt for online classes rather than physically attend school.

Precautions to be taken for preparing and serving Midday Meal in schools.

The alternative academic calendar of @ncert may be followed.

No assessment till up to 2-3 weeks of school reopening. Use of ICT & online learning shall continue to be encouraged.

The SOP also provides for guidelines on ensuring emotion well being of students and teachers with a reference drawn to Manodarpan initiative.

Checklist for a safe school environment, as adopted from @UNICEFIndia guideline is provided for schools parents and students to contain the spread of COVID19.