  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre issues guidelines for offices, suggests work from home for employees in containment zones

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: As the Home Ministry's decision to gradually ease the lockdown restrictions in India through a phased recovery dubbed 'Unlock-1', the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday released guidelines on preventive measures to be followed at offices, to contain the spread of COVID19.

    Centre issues SOPs for offices

    Here are the guidelines for Offices on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID19:

    • A temperature of 24-30 degree Celsius to be maintained and there should be a relative humidity of 40-70%
    • Staff residing in containment zones have to inform supervisory officer & work from home
    • Avoid frontline work & take extra precaution for high-risk employees, such as older people & pregnant employeesStaff/Drivers residing in containment zones should not be allowed to drive vehiclesnDrivers should maintain social distancing and prescribed 'dos and don'ts' related to COVID-19. It should be ensured by the service providers and officers that drivers residing in containment zones are not allowed to drive vehicles.
    • Meetings should be done through video conferencing
    • Staggering of office hours, lunch hours and coffee breaks should be done to avoid COVID-19 spread.
    • Seating arrangement should ensure a distance of at least 1 metre between patrons as far as feasible. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) shall be done in office premises and in common areas.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 19:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue