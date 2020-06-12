Centre issues guidelines for offices, suggests work from home for employees in containment zones

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 12: As the Home Ministry's decision to gradually ease the lockdown restrictions in India through a phased recovery dubbed 'Unlock-1', the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday released guidelines on preventive measures to be followed at offices, to contain the spread of COVID19.

Here are the guidelines for Offices on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID19:

A temperature of 24-30 degree Celsius to be maintained and there should be a relative humidity of 40-70%

Staff residing in containment zones have to inform supervisory officer & work from home

Avoid frontline work & take extra precaution for high-risk employees, such as older people & pregnant employeesStaff/Drivers residing in containment zones should not be allowed to drive vehiclesnDrivers should maintain social distancing and prescribed 'dos and don'ts' related to COVID-19. It should be ensured by the service providers and officers that drivers residing in containment zones are not allowed to drive vehicles.

Meetings should be done through video conferencing

Staggering of office hours, lunch hours and coffee breaks should be done to avoid COVID-19 spread.

Seating arrangement should ensure a distance of at least 1 metre between patrons as far as feasible. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) shall be done in office premises and in common areas.