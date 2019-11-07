  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre issues advisory to States as Ayodhya verdict countdown begins

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 07: As the countdown begins for the pronouncement of judgement by the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid, the government on Thursday issued a security advisory to all states ahead of the Ayodhya verdict.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for security deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya.

    A general advisory has been sent to all states and Union Territories asking them to deploy adequate security personnel in all sensitive places and ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a home ministry official said.

    The ministry has rushed 40 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh to assist the state government in maintaining law and order. A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.

    Ayodhya case: VHP stops stone carving work, cancels all events ahead of verdict

    The officials of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) are camping in Ayodhya.

    Agencies are closely monitoring social media platforms and any attempts to cause disharmony using social media may invite the National Security Act (NSA). The Maharashtra cyber police has formed a special team to monitor social media platforms to ensure no inflammatory comments or messages are circulated ahead.

    The Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit is expect before November 17, the day Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

    More AYODHYA News

    Read more about:

    ayodhya

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue