Centre invites farmers' unions for talks again, asks them to choose date

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Centre on Sunday sent out an invite to the farmers' unions for join discussion with the government again and asked them to fix the date of the meeting at Vigyan Bhavan according to their convenience.

In the letter, Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said, "I request those previously invited protesting union leaders to provide details of their remaining concerns and doubts and suggest a date as per convenience for next round of talks," according to PTI.

The government intends to convene the next meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi for resolving the issue so that the ongoing protests end at the earliest, Aggarwal said.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, continued to protest at Delhi borders for more than three weeks as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers'' unions remained deadlocked with protesting agriculturalists refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the newly enacted laws.

The protest is against the three new farm laws as they fear that it might dismantle procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and corporatise farming while the Centre has maintained .