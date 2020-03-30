  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre initiates action against officers overseeing movement of migrants in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The Centre has suspended two senior officers of the Delhi government for alleged dereliction of duty during the coronavirus lockdown. The Centre has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against the two other officers.

    A Home Ministry source tells OneIndia that the action was taken due to the exodus of migrant workers in Delhi over the past few days. The suspended bureaucrats are Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), Renu Sharma and Principal Secretary (Finance) Rajeev Verma. Meanwhile disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyagopal and the SDM of Seelampur.

    Centre initiates action against officers overseeing movement of migrants in Delhi
    File Photo

    "It has been brought to the notice of the competent authority that the following officers, who were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Management Act 2005, regarding containment of spread of COVID-19, have prima facie failed to do so," a statement from the Home Ministry said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    migrants action delhi government coronavirus new delhi

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 7:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X