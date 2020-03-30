Centre initiates action against officers overseeing movement of migrants in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: The Centre has suspended two senior officers of the Delhi government for alleged dereliction of duty during the coronavirus lockdown. The Centre has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against the two other officers.

A Home Ministry source tells OneIndia that the action was taken due to the exodus of migrant workers in Delhi over the past few days. The suspended bureaucrats are Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), Renu Sharma and Principal Secretary (Finance) Rajeev Verma. Meanwhile disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyagopal and the SDM of Seelampur.

NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 30th, 2020

"It has been brought to the notice of the competent authority that the following officers, who were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Management Act 2005, regarding containment of spread of COVID-19, have prima facie failed to do so," a statement from the Home Ministry said.