Centre hikes MSP for 14 Kharif crops
India
New Delhi, June 01: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an increase in minimum support prices (MSP) of 14 kharif crops.
The increased MSP will ensure a price which will be 50 per cent to 83 per cent more than the cost of production, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters on Cabinet decisions here.
