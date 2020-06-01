Centre hikes MSP for 14 Kharif crops

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 01: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an increase in minimum support prices (MSP) of 14 kharif crops.

The increased MSP will ensure a price which will be 50 per cent to 83 per cent more than the cost of production, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters on Cabinet decisions here.

The Centre also hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops, including paddy and maize.