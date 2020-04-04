Centre grants Rs 17,287 crore to states to fight COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The Centre has released Rs 17,287 crore to different states to augment their financial resources in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Home Ministry approved an advance release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund. This is in line with the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Chief Ministers on Thursday. The finance ministry said that Rs 6,195 crore was transferred to the account of revenue deficit grants, which were part of the 15th Finance Commission recommendations for 14 states, which include Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

"The Centre released in advance its share of first instalment of SDRMF for the year 2020-21, amounting to Rs 11,092 crore, with a view to augment funds available with the state governments," the home ministry said in a press release.