    Centre-farmer talks ends in deadlock again, govt says 18 month hold-off is best it can offer

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The 11th round of talks between the central government and the farmers' union leaders ended in yet another deadlock on Friday as farmers again rejected the government's proposal to hold-off farm laws for 18 months while the Centre said it was the best it can offer.

    File photo

    The government said its proposal to stay the implementation of the laws for 18 months "was its best and last offer" and asked the protesting farmers to reconsider the proposal

    "We thought of accommodating your concerns, not because there was anything wrong with proposal. We gave you the best proposal. Unfortunately you rejected that," Tomar said at the meeting.

    Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 17:29 [IST]
