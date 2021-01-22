Centre-farmer talks ends in deadlock again, govt says 18 month hold-off is best it can offer

Punjab govt gives Rs 5 lakh each to families of 4 farmers who died during protest

New Delhi, Jan 22: The 11th round of talks between the central government and the farmers' union leaders ended in yet another deadlock on Friday as farmers again rejected the government's proposal to hold-off farm laws for 18 months while the Centre said it was the best it can offer.

Unlike earlier talks, no date was set for the next meeting, with the government saying its proposal to stay the implementation of the laws for 18 months "was its best and last offer" and asked the protesting farmers to reconsider the proposal.

"We thought of accommodating your concerns, not because there was anything wrong with proposal. We gave you the best proposal. Unfortunately you rejected that," Tomar said at the meeting.

"We told the government we will not agree to anything other than repeal of the laws. The minister asked us to discuss separately, rethink the matter and convey (our) decision," Darshan Pal, a farmer leader with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, told news agency PTI.

"We conveyed our position clearly... we want repeal of the laws and not suspension. The ministers asked us to reconsider our decision," Rakesh Tikait, a Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, added.

The farmers also alleged that they were made to wait for over three hours after the two sides broke for lunch, accused the centre of disrespect. One leader told news agency PTI today's meeting was "an insult to farmers" and that the centre had only sat down for face-to-face talks for 30 minutes.

The farmer unions also announced that they will now intensify their agitation, including holding the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 - Republic Day.