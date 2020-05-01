  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre explains how containment zones are to be drawn out in urban,rural areas

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: The Centre on Friday explained how containment zones in urban and rural areas must be declared.

    In urban areas, the classification could be made on the basis of residential colonies, mohalla, municipal wards or police station areas, municipal zones and towns.

    Centre explains how containment zones are to be drawn out in urban,rural areas

    In the rural areas, the classification could be made on the basis of village, clusters of village or group of police stations, gram panchayat, block level etc.

    Red, Orange, Green Zones: Complete state wise list

    The containment zones should be delineated, considering the following- mapping of people with coronavirus and their contacts, geographical dispersion of patients and contacts, areas with a well demarcated perimeter and enforceability.

    Further the Centre said that a person wearing a mask is not be seen as a sick person but as a person who is considerate towards society. The Centre has once again urged the people to download the Aarogya Setu application.

    Simple actions such as hang hygiene, respiratory hygiene, environmental hygiene and physical distancing can go a long way in preventing the spread of the virus, the Centre also said.

    More CENTRAL GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    central government zones curfew

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X