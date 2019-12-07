Centre directs all states to ensure security of women, negligence by cops will be punishable offence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 06: The Centre on Friday has directed all states to take every possible steps to ensure security of women with provision in law to file "Zero" FIR in event of cognizable offence, including sexual assault. The Centre also said that it is the highest priority of the government and failure in this regard by any police

official is a punishable offence.

The Union Secretary said to ANI, "MHA had requested all States/UTs to ensure strict compliance with provision in law to file "Zero"FIR in event of cognizable offence, including sexual assault on women. It was re-iterated that failure in this regard by any police official is a punishable offence".

Nagpur cops announce drop facility for stranded women at night

Centre has taken steps to strengthen legislative provisions to deal with offences like crime against women in stringent manner, for effective deterrence.

"It's imperative police is accessible and able to deal with complaints on crime against women in timely and proactive manner," said the Union Secretary.

The Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla wrote to chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories on the recent incidents of sexual offences against women.

In his letter Bhalla has stated, "Safety of women and girls is a high priority for the Government."