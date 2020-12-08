For Quick Alerts
Centre develops free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for Covid-19 vaccine: All you need to know
India
New Delhi, Dec 08: The central government has developed a mobile application, for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, recording data and to enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination.
Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the platform, Co-WIN, will help monitor the entire vaccination process.
- "Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data.
- One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine.
- There are five modules in Co-WIN app -- administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.
- The administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions.
- Through these modules, user can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified.
- The registration module is for people to get registered for vaccination.
- It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.
- The vaccination module will verify beneficiary details and update vaccination status while the beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.
- The report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc.
- The mobile application will also send real-time data of temperature of the cold-storage facilities to the main serve.