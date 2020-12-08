90 year old lady is first person in the world to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in UK

Serum Institute likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 250 per dose: Report

6 COVID vaccines in clinical trial stages in India, some may get licensed in few weeks

Corona Vaccine: Over 60 foreign envoys to visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

Centre develops free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for Covid-19 vaccine: All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 08: The central government has developed a mobile application, for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, recording data and to enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination.

Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the platform, Co-WIN, will help monitor the entire vaccination process.

"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data.

One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine.

There are five modules in Co-WIN app -- administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.

The administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions.

Through these modules, user can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified.

The registration module is for people to get registered for vaccination.

It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.

The vaccination module will verify beneficiary details and update vaccination status while the beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

The report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc.

The mobile application will also send real-time data of temperature of the cold-storage facilities to the main serve.