YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre deputes high level teams to 10 states for COVID-19 management

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Centre has decided to depute two high level multi disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    These teams will work closely with States/UT administration and ascertain reasons for recent surge in the number of COVID19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of States/UT for requisite COVID19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

    Health Secretary in his letter to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has asked them to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and to ensure that RT-PCR testing is amplified.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X