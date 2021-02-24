Centre deputes high level teams to 10 states for COVID-19 management

Explained: What is leading to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maha, Kerala

New Delhi, Feb 24: Centre has decided to depute two high level multi disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.

These teams will work closely with States/UT administration and ascertain reasons for recent surge in the number of COVID19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of States/UT for requisite COVID19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

Health Secretary in his letter to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has asked them to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and to ensure that RT-PCR testing is amplified.