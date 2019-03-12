Centre defends in SC its decision on 10 pc quota

New Delhi, Mar 12: The Centre has defended its decision to give 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections across all classes to a Constitution bench.

In an affidavit the centre said that the Constitution Amendment that gives 10 per cent reservation has not violated the basic structure of the Constitution or SC's 1992 ruling which had put 50 per cent cap on reservation.

On Monday a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on March 28 and will consider whether the matter is required to be referred to a constitution bench.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, asked senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who was appearing for the petitioner, to file a short note of the points which they have raised in their application.