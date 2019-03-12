  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre defends in SC its decision on 10 pc quota

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The Centre has defended its decision to give 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections across all classes to a Constitution bench.

    Centre defends in SC its decision on 10 pc quota

    In an affidavit the centre said that the Constitution Amendment that gives 10 per cent reservation has not violated the basic structure of the Constitution or SC's 1992 ruling which had put 50 per cent cap on reservation.

    Also Read | Why no mechanism to track unnatural income of netas, SC asks Govt

    On Monday a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on March 28 and will consider whether the matter is required to be referred to a constitution bench.

    The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, asked senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who was appearing for the petitioner, to file a short note of the points which they have raised in their application.

    More supreme court NewsView All

    Read more about:

    supreme court reservation ranjan gogoi

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue