Centre cuts excise duty on fuel

New Delhi, Oct 4: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Centre would cut excise duty by Rs 2.50 on petrol and diesel.

Jaitley said, "Excise duty to be reduced by Rs.1.50 & OMCs will absorb 1 rupee. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol."

"We are writing to the state governments that as the central govt is cutting Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel, they do the same," he said.

Jaitley said, "World crude oil prices are on the rise, yesterday it hit the highest in the last 4 years."

Jaitley maintained that despite this cut in excise duty it would not affect the government's fiscal deficit target.

Also Read | Petrol, Diesel price rise again: Check today's rates in metro cities

Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 83.99 per litre (increase by Rs 0.15) & Rs 75.45 per litre (increase by Rs 0.20), respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol & Diesel prices are Rs 91.34 litre (increase by Rs 0.14) & Rs 80.10 (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively.

More details awaited.