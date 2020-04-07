  • search
    Centre contemplates extension of lockdown, following request by states

    New Delhi, Apr 07: Several states have been requesting the Centre to extend the lockdown to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Government sources tell OneIndia that government is thinking in this direction.

    States like Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand indicated that some restrictions would be in place even after the 21 day lockdown ends.

    Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases. The state is likely to extend the lockdown in the Mumbai and Pune regions. Other hotspots too would continue to remain under lockdown in the state.

    In Assam, where 26 cases have been reported, there are plans afloat to introduce a registration system to regulate those who wish to enter the state after the lockdown. In Uttar Pradesh too there is uncertainty over lifting the lockdown.

    Chattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against lifting inter-state travel. Rajasthan is also working on a staggered exit strategy to lift the lockdown. In Rajasthan a committee has been set up to formulate a state-specific exit strategy. This would be based on sealing high-risk areas.

    Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters on Monday that they do not have any other weapon other than a lockdown to control the spread of the virus. Our economy may recover after a year, but if lives are lost they cannot be brought back he said.

    In Madhya Pradesh, plans are afloat to allow the procurement of wheat after the lockdown.

    Maharashtra health minister, Rajesh Tope said that the highest cases have been reported in Mumbai and Pune. Nobody should assume that the lockdown will be lifted completely after April 14, he said.

    centre extended coronavirus restrictions

