    Centre clears two more names as Chief Justices of High Courts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 20: Justices R S Chauhan and V Ramasubramanian were appointed as Chief Justices of the Telangana and Himachal Pradesh High Courts respectively. The appointment comes in the wake of the government clearing their names for elevation.

    The Supreme Court had recommended four names and now three have been cleared. Last month, Justice D N Patel was named as the CJ of the Delhi High Court. The government is yet to take a call on the elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi as the CJ of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Kureshi, the senior most judge of the parent High Court of Gujarat is currently at the Bombay High Court.

    It may be recalled that the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association had protested over the delay in appointing Justice Kureshi as the CJ of the MP High Court. They had described the appointment of an acting CJ at MP as clearly uncalled for and said that it amounted to interference by the Executive.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
