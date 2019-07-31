Centre clears amendment to J&K Reservation Bill, gives 10% quota to poor section

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 31: The central government on Wednesday cleared a bill that would pave the way for providing 10% reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutes and government offices in the state.

In January this year, the government had come out with a constitutional amendment bill to extend quota benefits to economically weaker sections. The Supreme Court had upheld the Centre's decision to give 10 per cent reservation to the poor in educational institutes and public employment.