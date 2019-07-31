  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre clears amendment to J&K Reservation Bill, gives 10% quota to poor section

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: The central government on Wednesday cleared a bill that would pave the way for providing 10% reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutes and government offices in the state.

    In January this year, the government had come out with a constitutional amendment bill to extend quota benefits to economically weaker sections. The Supreme Court had upheld the Centre's decision to give 10 per cent reservation to the poor in educational institutes and public employment.

    File photo of Prakash Javadekar
    File photo of Prakash Javadekar

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir central government reservation amendment prakash javadekar

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue