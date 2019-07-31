Centre clears amendment to J&K Reservation Bill, gives 10pc quota to poor section

  • search
    New Delhi, July 31: The central government on Wednesday cleared a bill that would pave the way for providing 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutes and government offices in the state.

    File photo of Prakash Javadekar
    File photo of Prakash Javadekar

    The move paves the way for people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Line of Actual Control (LoAC).

    The Supreme Court had upheld the Centre's decision to give 10 per cent reservation to the poor in educational institutes and public employment.

    The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 respectively, and it has been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

