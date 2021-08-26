YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre clears all 9 names, including 3 women, for elevation as Supreme Court judges

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The Centre is learnt to have approved all nine names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as apex court judges, that includes three women judges.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana had recommended the names of Chief Justice AS Oka, Chief Justice Vikram Nath of the Gujarat High Court, J K Maheshwari (Sikkim), Justice CT Ravikumar of the Kerala High Court, Justice MM Sundresh of the Madras High Court, Justice Bela M Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court and senior Advocate PS Narasimha.

    In a first, the collegium has sent three names of woman judges, including Justice B V Nagarathna from the Karnataka High Court who could become the first woman CJI.

    Besides Justice Nagarathna , two other women judges picked for the appointment are Justice Hima Kohli, the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, and Justice Bela Trivedi, a Gujarat High Court judge.

    The current strength of the Supreme Court is 24. With the appointment of 9 judges the SC will fill all current vacancies taking the working strength to 33.

    One additional vacancy would arise on Wednesday, when Justice Navin Sinha retires.

    With the retirement of Justice R F Nariman on August 12, the strength of judges in the top court had come down to 25 as against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI. Significantly, no appointment has been made after the superannuation of the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi on March 19, 2019.

    This is also probably the first time that nine names have been recommended for elevation for the top post has been approved by the government.

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X