    Centre 'cheated' Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu wants protests on Budget day

    By Pti
    |

    Amaravati, Jan 30: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that February 1, the day the central government will present the union budget in Parliament, will be a "black day" for Andhra Pradesh, and called for protests on that day.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

    In his daily teleconference with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the Centre had cheated the state in the last five budgets.

    "February 1 is a black day for the state. The BJP-led government at the Centre has discriminated against the state at every step. Unless the BJP is trounced at the hustings, justice will not be done to Andhra Pradesh," the chief minister said.

    Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu to go on fast in Delhi on Feb 13 over Andhra special status

    He asked his party cadre to observe peaceful protests by sporting black badges and showing black flags when the Centre presents the budget for 2019-20.

    Referring to reports in China Global Times, a newspaper in China, Naidu said failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government were being publicised even in China. "The country has been pushed into chaos under PM Modi's rule. There is widespread antagonism towards (Narendra) Modi due to unemployment. People are opposing the BJP," he claimed.

    He alleged discrimination against Andhra Pradesh with regard to the central government releasing funds on Tuesday to various states through the National Disaster Relief Fund.

    "Maharashtra has been given Rs. 4,717 crore while Andhra Pradesh got only Rs. 900 crore for drought relief. Andhra Pradesh suffered extensive damage running into thousands of crores of rupees due to cyclone Titli. Cyclone Phethai also caused severe destruction, but the Centre did not grant even a rupee," Naidu alleged.

    PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
