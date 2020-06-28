  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre cancels Bihar's mega bridge project involving Chinese firms

    By PTI
    |

    Patna, June 28: The Centre has cancelled the tender of a mega bridge project over the Ganga in Bihar as Chinese companies are involved in it, officials said on Sunday.

    "Two of the four contractors selected for the project were Chinese and the tender was cancelled because of their involvement in it," a top Bihar government official said.

    Nitish Kumar
    Nitish Kumar

    The capital cost of the entire project, including a 5.6-km-long bridge, other minor bridges, underpasses and a rail overbridge, was estimated at over Rs 2,900 crore.

    The decision to cancel the project came in the backdrop of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

    The skirmish at the border with China has led to a widespread call for a boycott of Chinese products and business entities. The project was cleared by the Union government's cabinet committee on economic affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 16, 2019.

    The proposed bridge was to be built parallel to the Mahatma Gandhi Setu across the Ganga river and it would have helped the people of Patna, Saran and Vaishali districts, officials said.

    India will win both battles under PM Modi’s leadership: Amit Shah on COVID, India-China standoff

    Besides the main bridge, the project included four vehicular underpasses, a rail overbridge, a 1.58-km-long viaduct, a flyover, four minor bridges, five bus shelters and 13 road junctions, they added.

    The construction period for the project was three-and-a-half years and it was supposed to be completed by January, 2023.

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue