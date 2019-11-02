  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre can still declare disturbed areas under AFSPA in J&K, Ladakh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The central government has bestowed on itself the authority to declare any area in the newly-created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as "disturbed" under the controversial AFSPA, which gives sweeping powers to security forces to act against any suspect.

    Till the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the state government through district magistrates were empowered to declare a particular district or police station area "disturbed" under the AFSPA, in which security forces can detain, search and even fire at any suspect without warrant and gives immunity to the soldiers for such acts.

    Centre can still declare disturbed areas under AFSPA in J&K, Ladakh
    File photo

    According to a government notification, the administration of the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990 (21 of 1990) in both the Union Territories is now vested with the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

    Mixed emotions as J&K, Ladakh are born as UTs

    The AFSPA is imposed in areas where armed forces are required to operate in aid to civil authorities. For the AFSPA to become valid, an area, however, needs to be declared "disturbed" either by the central or the state government under the Act.

    The AFSPA has been applicable to the erstwhile state since 1990. However, Leh and Kargil areas under the new UT of Ladakh were never declared as disturbed.

    With the bifurcation of the state, the police and law and order of both the UTs would be managed by the MHA through the respective Lieutenant Governors of the two UTs.

    The nomenclature of the MHA wing, Department of Jammu and Kashmir Affairs (Jammu tatha Kashmir Vibhag), has also been changed to Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs (Jammu, Kashmir aur Ladakh Vibhag) with the bifurcation of the state and creation of the two UTs.

    The notification said the Department of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh Affairs will be responsible for all matters relating to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir or UT of Ladakh, including counter-terrorism within the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and coordination with the Ministry of Defence as regards manning and managing the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, but excluding those with which the Ministry of External Affairs is concerned.

    "All matters falling within the purview of the Union Government in terms of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) relating to both the Union Territories, except all such matters as have been specifically assigned under these rules to any other Ministry or Department of the Government of India," it said.

    China continues to occupy areas of J&K and Ladakh: India

    In the UT of Ladakh, the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs will be responsible for all matters enumerated in the State List and Concurrent List in any such matter concerns, except all such matters as have, under these rules, been specifically assigned to any other ministry or department of the government of India.

    The department will also handle "general questions relating to public services in the UT of Ladakh and service matters in so far as these fall within the purview of the state governments. Provisions specific to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and general questions relating to public services in the said Union territory (Ladakh) and service matters relating to the officers of the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service serving in connection with the affairs of the UT", it said.

    More CENTRAL GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    central government union territories afspa jammu and kashmir ladakh security forces

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue