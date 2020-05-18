  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre asks 50 per cent of junior staff to resume work from office

    By PTI
    |

    Delhi, May 18: The Centre on Monday asked 50 per cent of its junior employees, below the level of deputy secretary, to join work in office, according to an official communique.

    Till now, only 33 per cent of such employees were asked to attend office due to the novel coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the move will help towards normal functioning of central government offices.

    Jitendra Singh
    Jitendra Singh

    "Allowing 50 per cent staff to resume work from office is a move towards normal functioning of central government offices.

    The work in offices will gain efficiency and expediency,” Singh told PTI. He said there will be staggered entry and exit timings for central government employees joining office.

    “Social distancing norms will be strictly followed by central government employees resuming work from office,” the minister said.

    Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 4.0

    For regulating attendance of officers and staff, below the level of deputy secretary, all heads of department have been asked by the Personnel Ministry to prepare a roster so as to ensure that 50 per cent of officers and staff attend office on every alternate day, the communique issued to all central government departments by the ministry said.

    All officers of the level of deputy secretary and above shall attend office on all working days, it said.

    Those officers or staff who are not required to attend office on a particular day, shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, the ministry said.

    All heads of the department have also been asked to ensure that the 50 per cent of officers and staff who attend office observe staggered timings, the Personnel Ministry said.

    There will be three shifts for the central government employees – 9 am to 5.30 pm, 9.30 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm. These instructions shall be in force “with immediate effect”, the Personnel Ministry said, adding that bio-metric attendance shall remain suspended until further orders.

    “Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public and work places,” it said, citing the national directives for COVID-19 management.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue