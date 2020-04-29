  • search
    Centre allows movement of stranded migrant workers, students and tourists with conditions

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The Home Ministry on Wednesday, 29 April, issued fresh guidelines allowing the movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students amidst the coronavirus lockdown, subject to conditions.

    The decision from the government came less than a week before the nation-wide lockdown ends on May 3.

    The Centre has directed states and UTs to designate nodal authorities and outline standard protocols for the movement of such people.

    According to the order, all persons will be medically screened at source & destination and would be kept in home/institutional quarantine on arrival.

    For the inter-state movement of those who were stranded, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road.

    ''Buses to be used for transporting persons, vehicles to be sanitised and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating,'' the order noted.

    'The states/UTs falling on the transit routes will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving states/UTs', as per the Health Ministry's guidelines.

    Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 31,787 on Wednesday. According to the Health Ministry data, this includes 22,982 active cases, 1,008 deaths, 7,796 patients who have been cured or discharged and one who has migrated.

