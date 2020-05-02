  • search
    Centre allows more activities in orange zones

    New Delhi, May 02: In a fresh clarification, the government ha said that taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with restrictions.

    The government said that taxis and cab aggregators will be allowed with one driver and two passengers only.

    Representational Image

    Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four wheeler vehicles.

    New classification of zones as Centre lists 130 districts as red

    The Centre said that all other activities are allowed in the Orange Zones, without any restrictions. In the orange zones, in addition to the activities prohibited through the country, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remain prohibited.

    However, States/ UTs based on their assessment and priorities, may choose to permit a lesser number of activities, the Centre also said.

