    Centre allows airlines to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services in India

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: The central government on Monday permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers, according to an official notification.

    Centre allows airlines to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services in India
    Representational Image

    "The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the notification stated.

    While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 11:32 [IST]
