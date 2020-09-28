YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre accountable to people, shocking it said no data was available in Parliament: Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 28: Asserting that every citizen has the right to information, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the central government for not providing answers to "most questions" during the recent Parliament session.

    Mamata Banerjee

    Taking to Twitter, Banerjee, on the occasion of International Day for Universal Access to Information, said that the government is "answerable and accountable to people".

    "Today is International Day for Universal Access to Information. It is shocking how GOI got exposed during the recent Parliament session. "Most answers said 'no data available'. Every citizen has a right to information. The government is answerable and accountable to the people," the chief minister tweeted.

    Loan moratorium: SC gives Centre one week on new plan

    The Union government, during the monsoon session of Parliament earlier in the month, said many states and Union Territories have not provided details of farmer suicides and hence the national data on the causes of suicide in the farming sector is "untenable".

      Amrinder Singh joins farmers' protest, says 'Pakistan's ISI may take advantage' | Oneindia News

      The Centre also said that it had no data regarding the number of migrants who died or were injured during migration to their native places due to the lockdown.

      The 74th UN General Assembly, on October 15 last year, proclaimed September 28 as the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

      More KOLKATA News

      Read more about:

      mamata banerjee kolkata

      Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 28, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X